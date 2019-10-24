Pence takes aim at China on Hong Kong in major policy speech
Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday accused China of curtailing "rights and liberties" in Hong Kong in a wide-ranging critique of Beijing's behavior but also insisted that the United States does not seek confrontation or to "de-couple" from its main economic rival.
Pence delivered his second major policy address on China in just over a year, this one just ahead of a new round of talks aimed at resolving a bitter trade war between the world's two biggest economies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-After spurned play for LSE, Hong Kong bourse to seek deeper China embrace
Chinese media slams NBA's 'about face' on Hong Kong
Huawei Fusion Solar Powers Select Areas of Beijing Daxing International Airport
UPDATE 2-Hundreds of black-clad activists chant "Liberate Hong Kong" outside High Court
Beijing opposes US for blacklisting 28 Chinese entities