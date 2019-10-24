International Development News
Development News Edition

Boris Johnson says he wants election on December 12

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 22:24 IST
Boris Johnson says he wants election on December 12
Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday offered MPs more time to debate his Brexit Bill but only if they agree to a General Election on December 12. His latest announcement came soon after an urgent Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street and ahead of confirmation from the European Union (EU) on whether it is open to an extension to the October 31 Brexit deadline, which is expected on Friday.

"The way to get Brexit done is, I think, to be reasonable with Parliament and say if they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal, they can have it, but they have to agree to a General Election on 12 December," said Johnson. "It's time frankly that the Opposition summoned up the nerve to submit themselves to the judgment of our collective boss, which is the people of the UK," he said.

Johnson had struck a renewed withdrawal agreement with the EU last week, which ditched the controversial Irish backstop clause and went on in theory to find the backing of MPs in a vote 329 to 299 earlier this week. But having lost the crucial fast-track timetable vote attached to it meant he lost out on his "do or die" pledge to get Brexit done by the end of October. Speculation had mounted around an early election since the Parliament vote on Tuesday.

All eyes are now on the EU to see what kind of extension it offers. If it delays until the middle or end of November, Johnson will try to get his deal through Parliament again. But if the extension is long until the end of January 2020, he will hold a Commons vote next week on a December 12 election. Under the UK's Fixed Term Parliament Act, he would require the Parliament's backing for such an early election. And, given his lack of majority in Parliament, the prospect of such a bill passing through is not entirely certain.

"We would campaign day after day for the people of this country to be released from subjection to a Parliament that has outlived its usefulness," Johnson said, in reference to the prospect of his election bid failing to clear the Commons hurdle. In a Twitter statement, he went on to release a letter to Opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn calling on him to "end this nightmare" and provide a solution.

"An election on 12 December will allow a new Parliament and government to be in place by Christmas… It is time for MPs finally to take responsibility," he said in his letter. The Labour Party has so far seemed divided on the issue of whether to give in to an early election within this year or push it for next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Michelin keeps its 2019 guidance but calls for caution

French tyre maker Michelin on Thursday maintained its full-year profit guidance but cut its forecast again for the global tyre market, pointing to a sharper-than-expected downturn in the truck segment.The group, which said two weeks ago it ...

UPDATE 3-Hundreds told to flee, almost 200,000 without power in California wildfires

California emergency officials on Thursday ordered hundreds of people to evacuate a historic wine country town north of San Francisco, and nearly 200,000 were without power in the state, as a growing wildfire spread in Sonoma County. Driven...

UPDATE 2-Macron proposes Atos chief as French EU commissioner

France has proposed Atos chief executive Thierry Breton as its candidate for head of industrial policy at the European Commission, President Emmanuel Macrons office said on Thursday after his first choice was rejected by EU lawmakers.Breton...

Top banking official: operations to fully resume when Lebanon crisis ends

A senior Lebanese banking official said on Thursday that he hoped the countrys political crisis would end soon and that banking operations would fully resume when it does. Once normalcy is restored, we are very confident that we can resume ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019