Four family members of former Deputy PM Devi Lal win Haryana assembly poll

Four out of five family members of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, who contested the Assembly poll, were declared winners on Thursday.

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Four out of five family members of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, who contested the Assembly poll, were declared winners on Thursday. Abhay Singh Chautala of INLD, who was seeking re-election from Ellenabad constituency, defeated Pawan Beniwal of the BJP by 11,877 votes, becoming the sole candidate to win from his party.

Abhay Singh Chautala is the son of Om Prakash Chautala, former chief minister and son of Chaudhary Devi Lal. Ajay Singh Chautala's son Dushyant Chautala (JJP) contesting from Uchana Kalan seat beat sitting MLA Prem Lata of the BJP by 47,452 votes while his mother, Naina Singh (JJP) trounced Congress' Ranbir Singh Mahendra by more than 13 thousand votes on Badhra seat.

Ajay Singh Chautala is the elder son of Om Prakash Chautala. Even Devi Lal's son Ranjit Singh, who after being denied a ticket by the Congress, fought as an independent candidate and won Rania seat by a margin of close to 20 thousand votes.

The only defeated member of Lal's family was Aditya Chautala, fighting on the BJP ticket. He lost from Dabwali assembly seat to Congress' Amit Sihag by over 15 thousand votes. The BJP has won 39 seats and is leading on one seat in the state. The Congress has secured 31 seats in Haryana. 10 seats have gone to the JJP while INLD and HLP have managed just one seat each. 7 other seats have gone to independent candidates. (ANI)

