International Development News
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Protesting Republicans say impeachment probe violates Trump's rights. Is that true?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 23:38 IST
EXPLAINER-Protesting Republicans say impeachment probe violates Trump's rights. Is that true?
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Republican lawmakers on Wednesday stormed a hearing room at the U.S. House of Representatives where a Pentagon official was to testify in the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, yelling that it was unfair and violated Trump's rights.

The lawmakers were echoing objections made by White House Counsel Pat Cipollone in an Oct. 8 letter to top House Democrats that said Trump's lawyers must be allowed to call and cross-examine witnesses, access evidence, and be afforded other "basic rights guaranteed to all Americans." The following examines the procedures followed in past impeachment investigations and explains why, contrary to Republican claims, the current inquiry does not violate Trump's constitutional rights.

WHAT PROTECTIONS HAVE DEMOCRATS ALLOWED TRUMP SO FAR?

Members of three Democratic-led House committees have been interviewing government officials behind closed doors to try to build a case that Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a rival - Democrat Joe Biden - for his personal political benefit.

While Democrats have led these interviews, Republicans who sit on the committees are also able to review documents and ask questions of the witnesses. Trump's lawyers have been excluded. Democrats have said they will hold public hearings soon in order to make their case against Trump to voters. House leaders have likened their investigation to a grand jury proceeding, a preliminary stage of a criminal case conducted in secret.

WHAT DOES TRUMP WANT?

Cipollone said the House has "not established any procedures affording the President even the most basic protections demanded by due process under the Constitution and by fundamental fairness" in violation of "every past precedent."

In addition to granting Trump the right to access evidence, examine witnesses, and have counsel present at hearings, the committees must also disclose evidence that is favorable to him, he wrote. Cipollone argued that Republican lawmakers should be allowed to issue subpoenas, which would enable them to present their own evidence and try to undermine the Democrats' version of events.

The White House also said the investigation was not legitimate because the full House had not voted to authorize it.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED IN PAST IMPEACHMENT INQUIRIES?

In U.S. impeachment proceedings, the House investigates and votes to impeach, and the Senate holds a trial to determine guilt or innocence and whether the president stays in office. Some of the protections requested by the White House were given to Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon, the two presidents in modern history to face impeachment probes.

The House allowed Nixon's defense lawyers to respond to evidence and testimony during his impeachment inquiry. Nixon resigned from office in 1974 before being impeached, however. Twenty-five years later, Clinton was afforded similar protections. Clinton was impeached by the House but not convicted by the Senate.

In both of those cases, the House also held a full vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry. Some scholars have said that Clinton's case was unique and cannot be likened to the current proceeding, however, because the Republicans who impeached Clinton relied on evidence laid out in a report by former independent counsel Kenneth Starr, who Democrats accused of political bias.

IS THE TRUMP IMPEACHMENT INVESTIGATION IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL?

According to several experts, no.

Frank Bowman, a law professor at the University of Missouri, said the U.S. Constitution gives the House the freedom to set its own ground rules for the process. No full vote is needed to authorize an investigation and the House is not obligated to let Trump's lawyers participate, Bowman said.

"Trump has no standing whatsoever to insist that the House do impeachment the way he would like it done," Bowman said. Bowman added that fairness to Trump is more of a concern if there is a trial in the Senate, which is currently controlled by Republicans. Like the House, the Senate has broad authority to set its own impeachment rules.

But some legal experts said giving Trump basic protections and allowing his lawyers to participate would make the impeachment investigation appear more fair. That could be a wise political move for Democrats, said Ross Garber, who teaches impeachment law at Tulane Law School and has represented four governors in impeachment proceedings.

Bypassing due process safeguards that are standard in the U.S. legal system "may make the American people question the legitimacy of the impeachment process," Garber said.

Also Read: 2 held for stealing jewellery, cash from a house in Northwest Delhi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

INTERVIEW -Children's animator battled for years for lesbian wedding

The creator of the first mainstream American childrens animated series to feature a lesbian wedding has said she had to battle for years to include it in her show, which has been censored in multiple countries.Animator Rebecca Sugar said he...

Urging tougher stand on China, Pence blasts NBA

US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday sharply denounced the NBA for not speaking out more forcefully on China as he vowed support for Hong Kongs pro-democracy protesters. In a wide-ranging speech on US-China relations, Pence lashed Beiji...

I'm genuinely a dream come true: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has always counted his blessings and the Bollywood superstar urged people to have faith in the power of dreams, just as he did. The 53-year-old Delhi-born actor was all nostalgic in his city. He was here for the closing cerem...

Hry, Maha poll verdict moral defeat of BJP: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday termed the poll verdict in Haryana and Maharashtra as a moral defeat of the BJP. He said that the saffron partys vote share had gone down drastically in both the states.Todays verdict is a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019