UPDATE 1-UK's Javid scraps Nov. 6 budget plan over Brexit delay, election call

British finance minister Sajid Javid has postponed his first budget statement which he had been due to give on Nov. 6 because of delays to Brexit and the government's attempts to call an early election, a Treasury source said on Thursday.

"Parliament has voted for a delay. We're calling for an election, so we won't be delivering the budget on November 6," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said the budget date had been decided on the assumption that Britain was leaving the European Union with a deal on Oct. 31.

Johnson conceded on Thursday that he would not meet his "do or die" deadline to leave the EU next week. Javid has previously said his budget plan would include higher public spending and a review of Britain's budget rules.

