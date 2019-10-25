Scotland's Sturgeon asks Labour's Corbyn to back snap general election -The Sun

Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon asked British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to back a snap general election during a secret meeting, The Sun reported on Thursday.

"Nicola Sturgeon and Ian Blackford (SNP spokesman) saw Jeremy and asked for his support to jump with them," the newspaper reported http://bit.ly/33XvITY, citing a Labour MP. "I don't believe he gave them an answer."

