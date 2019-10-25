Top Cong leaders meet to discuss strategy to take on the BJP

A day after the results of the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra were declared, top Congress leaders on Friday met under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi to deliberate upon the poll outcome and evolve a strategy to take on the BJP in the coming times. The 17-member group of leaders, set up by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, included former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi besides other top leaders. The group met at Gandhi's residence.

However, AICC general secretary for East Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not on the key group, sources said. The party will also hold deliberations on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which is a key issue in Assam after a large number of its citizens were left out of it.

Some of the young leaders who are also part of the key group include Randeep Singh Surjewala, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajeev Satav and Sushmita Dev. Besides discussing the poll outcome, the panel would discuss key issues which are likely to be taken up in the Winter Session of Parliament starting November 18 and other political issues to take on the Modi government.

The issue of joblessness, economic slowdown and distress sale of public sector undertakings would also be taken up and discussed during the meeting. The strategies would be discussed to "expose the government's failure" in handling the country's economy, the sources said.

