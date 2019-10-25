International Development News
Development News Edition

Moily asks PM to not permit import of dairy products, arecanut, pepper under Free Trade Agreement

Former union minister Veerappa Moily has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his concern regarding the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 14:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:04 IST
Moily asks PM to not permit import of dairy products, arecanut, pepper under Free Trade Agreement
Former union minister Veerappa Moily (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former union minister Veerappa Moily has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his concern regarding the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). He asked the Prime Minister to not permit the import of dairy products, areca nut and pepper under any Free Trade Agreement.

"I very strongly recommend not permitting import of dairy products, arecanut and pepper under any Free Trade Agreement, in the best interest of the farming community of the country who are already in severe distress owing to unseasonal rains and floods," Moily's letter dated October 22 read. Pointing out to the government's support to the dairy industry under the "National Dairy Plan", the Congress leader said that India is a more labour-oriented country and many landless agricultural labours are mainly dependent on Dairy farming unlike New Zealand or Australia or any other European model of Dairy farming.

"In the given situation allowing imports of any dairy products under Free Trade Agreement/Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) would not hold good to the Indian Dairy Industry and the entire Indian farming community," read the letter. He underlined that Milk is the highest value crop giving 27 per cent of agricultural income to the farmers which cannot be ignored to realize the objective of "doubling the Indian Farmers Income by 2022".

Moily said if we agree for the Free Trade Agreement with New Zealand, it will also open doors to other countries from the European Union and the USA which will create an "unimaginable" situation in the country. "Initially, we may procure the dairy products at cheaper prices from the above-said countries but it will lead to the collapse of Indian Dairy Industry as the dairy activity in the country will become unviable to our farmers and entrepreneurs," read the letter.

The Congress leader said that the Milk producer's income will be reduced by half if we take a wrong step of opening up our dairy market under RCEP/FTA with any country. RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement between six partners namely People's Republic of China (ACFTA), Republic of Korea (AKFTA), Japan (AJCEP), India (AIFTA) and Australia and New Zealand (AANZFTA).

The RCEP negotiations were launched by leaders from 10 ASEAN member states (Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) and 6 ASEAN FTA partners (Australia, People's Republic of China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea and New Zealand). India has raised concerns regarding market access and other issues leading to an imbalance of trade between some of the partner countries. (ANI)

Also Read: Narendra Modi is the loudspeaker of Ambani, Adani as he only talks about them all day, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Nuh rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

Latest News

Naidu thanks Azerbaijan for releasing postal stamp on Mahatma Gandhi

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for releasing a postal stamp to celebrate the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. Naidu, who is leading an Indian delegation to the...

BJP confident of securing support of all Independent MLAs in Haryana

Five Independent MLAs, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJPs Haryana in-charge Anil Jain, met the partys working president, J P Nadda, at his residence here on Friday to finalise the modalities of government formati...

SC reserves judgement on pleas challenging disqualification of Karnataka MLAs

The Supreme Court Friday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote moved by the previous H D Kumaraswamy government.The rebel Congress-JD S MLAs were disqualifie...

AfDB creates a board to enhance financing for resilience to climate change’s effects

A group of experts has been appointed by the African Development Bank to the board of a continental initiative in order to mobilize financing for resilience to the negative impacts of climate change.The African Development Bank has recently...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019