International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump cancels subscription of The Washington Post and The NY Times, calls them 'fake'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 15:34 IST
Trump cancels subscription of The Washington Post and The NY Times, calls them 'fake'

US President Donald Trump has cancelled the subscription of leading American dailies The Washington Post and The New York Times, calling them "fake" and asked other federal agencies to do the same, according to a media report. Trump's unusual move came days after he hinted of the same in an interview with the Fox News.

Trump on Monday termed The New York Times “a fake newspaper,” saying that “we don't even want it in the White House anymore.” “We're going to probably terminate that (The Times) and The Washington Post,” he said.

“They're fake,” The New York Times quoted him saying in the interview. Officials in the West Wing on Thursday announced that copies of the two newspapers would no longer be delivered to the White House and the administration is moving to force other federal agencies to end their subscriptions to the papers, as well, the NYT report said.

According to a report, Trump called members of the press “enemies of the people,” deemed critical coverage “fake,” accused news organisations of treason and threatened to make it easier to sue journalists for libel. “Not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving — hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars will be saved,” White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, officials from The Post and The Times declined to comment. The White House remains a significant customer of print journalism: copies of The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Financial Times and other publications are delivered to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue every morning, along with Trump's preferred first read, The New York Post, the report said.

The president remains a rabid absorber of the wider media landscape, frequently commenting on what he sees on cable news and sending handwritten notes to journalists, often scrawled on printouts of their articles, it said. Reacting to the news, Jonathan Karl, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said on Thursday, “I have no doubt the hardworking reporters of The New York Times and Washington Post will continue to do quality journalism, regardless of whether the president acknowledges he reads them."

"Pretending to ignore the work of a free press won't make the news go away or stop reporters from informing the public and holding those in power accountable,” he said. This is not the first time that newspaper subscriptions have been cancelled by the US presidents.

In 1962, John F. Kennedy, apparently fed up with the coverage of The New York Herald Tribune, decreed that copies of that newspaper would no longer be delivered to the White House, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Odisha govt revokes suspension of Sundargarh CDMO

The Odisha government has revoked the suspension of Sundargarh CDMO in-charge Pankaj Patel, following criticism from the opposition BJP and several organisations. Patel, who was suspended from October 13 on charge of not executing the Mo S...

Man abducts toddler daughter, takes her to Dubai; Court grants guardianship to mother

A mans abducting his toddler daughter and taking her illegally to Dubai, away from his estranged wife, has invited the wrath of a Delhi court which has declared the mother to be the guardian and custodian of the child for her paramount inte...

ATM's alarm system alerts cops, scares masked burglar

A masked burglar abandoned his bid to break open an automated teller machine at a private banks kiosk near here as he triggered an alarm, alerting police. His crude attempt to tamper with the Federal Banks ATM activated its Remote Monitorin...

Hundreds rally during Zimbabwe's new anti-sanctions holiday

Harare, Oct 25 AP The massive march that Zimbabwes government tried to rouse for a new anti-sanctions public holiday appeared to fizzle on Friday, with hundreds of people turning out in the capital, Harare. President Emmerson Mnangagwas gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019