BJP confident of securing support of all Independent MLAs in Haryana

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 15:54 IST
  • Created: 25-10-2019 15:45 IST
Five Independent MLAs, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP's Haryana in-charge Anil Jain, met the party's working president, J P Nadda, at his residence here on Friday to finalize the modalities of government formation in the state, sources said. The five Independent legislators -- Dharampal Gondan, Nayanpal Rawat, Sombir Sangwan, Rakesh Daulatabad and Randheer Golan -- met Nadda and extended their support to the saffron party, BJP leader Jawahar Yadav said.

"These Independent MLAs reached J P Nadda's house with an intention to extend support to the BJP government," Yadav, who accompanied the MLAs, said. Daulatabad, who was elected from Badshahpur, was also among the Independent legislators who met the party president, he added.

"We have come here to extend our support to the Khattar government in Haryana," Rawat, who was elected from Prithla, said. After meeting Nadda, showing his letter of support to the BJP, Sangwan said he had extended his unconditional support to the saffron party.

Besides these five Independent MLAs, Ranjeet Chautala has also extended his support to the BJP. He met both Khattar and Nadda earlier in the day. BJP leaders are confident that seven Independent MLAs and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala will back the party's claim to form a government.

Besides, Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda has also extended support to the BJP. The Haryana Assembly polls threw up a hung verdict on Thursday, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the single-largest party with 40 seats, but falling six short of the majority mark of 46 in the 90-member House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

