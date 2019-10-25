Brexit still possible on October 31: PM Johnson

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said on Friday that it is still possible for the country to leave the European Union on October 31, Reuters reported. Johnson also added that it is up to the EU to decide on delay and the UK can leave on October 31.

"At the moment it is up to the EU, as you know, to decide whether or not they are going to give us an extension. As things stand we can leave on Oct. 31," Johnson said. "Of course, October 31 is still possible - we could leave on Oct. 31 - unfortunately it depends on what the EU says," he added.

Johnson said that if the opposition Labour party opposed his bid for a Dec. 12 general election, his government would not engage in pointless "Brexitology" in parliament.