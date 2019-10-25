International Development News
AIMIM's win in bypoll 'dangerous' for Bihar's social harmony: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday termed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimee's (AIMIM) win in Kishanganj assembly by-poll as a "danger" to the social harmony in Bihar.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday termed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimee's (AIMIM) win in Kishanganj assembly by-poll as a "danger" to the social harmony in Bihar. Taking to Twitter, Singh tweeted in Hindi, "The most dangerous result from Bihar by-elections has come from Kishanganj. Owaisi's party AIMIM are of Jinnah's thinking and they hate the slogan 'Vande Mataram'. It is a danger to the social harmony of Bihar. The people of Bihar should think about their future."

AIMIM candidate Qamrul Hoda on Thursday defeated BJP candidate Sweety Singh and Congress candidate Sayeeda Banu to win the by-election held in Kishanjganj assembly constituency. By-polls in five assembly constituencies were conducted in Bihar on October 21 which saw Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning two seats and Janata Dal (United) and AIMIM winning one seat each on Thursday. (ANI)

