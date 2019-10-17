AIMIM chief Owaisi ignorant about history of India: Telangana BJP

Telangana BJP on Thursday lashed out at Asaduddin Owaisi stating that the AIMIM chief was ignorant about the history of India and suggested that both he and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi return to school. "Asaduddin Owaisi is illiterate about the history of India and its freedom struggle. Asad and his brother should go back to school. He is oblivious to the exemplary contribution and sacrifices of Veer Savarkar. No wonder, he denounces this great freedom fighter," K Krishna Saagar Rao, chief spokesperson, BJP Telangana said in a statement.

On Sunday the AIMIM leader had tweeted that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat "cannot erase my history in India by renaming it 'Hindu'. It won't work. He cannot insist that our cultures, faiths, creeds & individual identities all be subsumed by Hinduism. Bharat Na Kabhi Hindu Rashtra Tha, Na Hai, Na Hi Kabhi Banega Inshallah (India was never a Hindu country, nor is and will never be)." Meanwhile, in his statement, Krishna Sagar Rao also alleged that Asaduddin had "inherited a banned militant outfit called MIM from erstwhile Nizam's Hyderabad state."

"His thoughts seem to be still militant when he compares Veer Savarkar with Nathuram Godse. It highlights not just ignorance but plain disregard for historic facts. Asad is driven only by his hatred towards Hindutva ideology, which Veer Savarkar proposed and lived by throughout his life," Rao said. He further stated that Savarkar had been "cleared of all charges by courts for lack of any evidence of (Mahatma) Gandhi assassination conspiracy, which he was framed into by then Congress government."

"Ideological bankruptcy of Congress party and its current state of desperation is driving its leaders to malign a great freedom fighter like Veer Savarkar, a national leader who fought British since his school days," Rao said. "BJP hails Veer Savarkar for his invaluable contribution to the Indian freedom struggle and his massive contribution for national integration. BJP stands by its demand for awarding him Bharat Ratna, which will be an honour for the nation," he added. (ANI)

