Will support party which agrees to CMP with our demands: Dushyant Chautala

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala on Friday said his party will support any party in the formation of government in Haryana which agrees to a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) that provides for 75 per cent reservation in government jobs for natives of Haryana.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 17:32 IST
JJP chief Dushyant Chautala speaking to media in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala on Friday said his party will support any party in the formation of government in Haryana which agrees to a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) that provides for 75 per cent reservation in government jobs for natives of Haryana. "The party which agrees to Common Minimum Programme in which we want 75 per cent reservation in government jobs for Haryanvis and implementing Chaudhary Devi Lal's idea of old age pension, we will give our support to it," Chautala said at a press conference here.

"JJP will support to the party which agrees to our demands under the common minimum programme," he added. The 11-month old JJP won 10 seats in its debut assembly polls and its role can be crucial in formation of a government in Haryana as no party has got full majority.

The JJP national executive, which met here, elected Chautala as leader of the legislative party. Chautala also said that JJP has not spoken to any other party on formation of government as the meeting of national executive to decide party's agenda had not been held.

"Now we've been authorised, we'll talk to concerned people. Hopefully in few hrs or few days we'll have positive result," he said. While the BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, Congress won 31 seats in the state. The BJP has got support of independents but Congress has not given up efforts to form a government in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

