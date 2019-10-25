International Development News
Development News Edition

Coalition collapse: Kumaraswamy targets Siddaramaiah again

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 18:03 IST
Coalition collapse: Kumaraswamy targets Siddaramaiah again

Attacking Congress leader Siddaramaiah and holding him responsible for the collapse of the coalition government in Karnataka, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has asked him to "honestly" respond to questions about "damage" in the alliance between the two parties. Kumaraswamy, who headed the coalition then, told his former alliance partner that his party did not want any truck with him.

"What kind of support you (Siddaramaiah) gave during Lok Sabha polls? Who was in the heart of MLAs who were responsible for the collapse of the government? Will you honestly answer this question "who"? ..I'm indebted for your cooperation and support. I won't forget in this life. We too don't want your company," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Asked about once again joining hands with the JD(S), if the BJP government fell after the December 5 bypolls to 15 constituencies, Siddaramaiah on Thursday had said, "We have got an experience from that (joining with JD(S)), and instead will go for polls." Kumaraswamy in another tweet asked "who asked Siddaramaiah to join hands with us? Who had gone to his doors?" as he cited comments reportedly made by the Congress leader raising doubts about the longevity of the coalition government, while getting treated at a nature cure centre last year. A video of Siddaramaiah purportedly stating that the coalition government will not last long after the Lok Sabha polls had gone viral a few days after the Kumaraswamy-led government came to power.

The Congress and JD(S), considered arch rivals in the old Mysuru region, joined hands to form the government under Kumaraswamy's leadership as the 2018 assembly polls threw up a hung verdict. With its fall in July following rebellion by 17 disgruntled MLAs from both parties, Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah had held each other responsible for the collapse of the alliance administration.

Kumaraswamy's father and JD(S) patriarch had also targeted Siddaramaiah in the past for the collapse. Coming to Kumaraswamy's defence, Gowda on Friday said what his son has said, is a "fact." The former Prime Minister said Siddaramaiah had agreed for alliance and for Kumaraswamy to be Chief Minister following the decision from Congress high command, "but, at the end punished us." However, not willing to respond to Kumaraswamy's fresh attack on him, Siddaramaiah said "..it is not a new issue, it an old issue." PTI KSU RS BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Delhi court acquits man accused of passing obscene remarks at woman AAP member

A Delhi court has acquitted a man, accused of passing obscene remarks at a woman AAP member and intimidating her in 2015, saying her testimony was not trustworthy as she had made material improvements in her statement. Metropolitan Magistra...

Forex kitty crosses USD 440 bn-mark, up by USD 1.04 bn

Continuing its northward surge, Indias forex kitty has swelled by USD 1.039 billion to a new life-time high of USD 440.751 billion for the week ended October 18, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The forex reserves had risen by USD 1.879 bil...

Strong presence of regional parties in Hry, Maha led to our defeat: AAP

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said the crushing loss of the party in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls was due to a strong presence of regional parties in the two states. The Aam Aadmi Party AAP got less votes than those...

Civil supplies scam: SC restrains C'garh govt from tapping phone of its IPS officer

The Supreme Court Friday restrained the Chhattisgarh government from the interception of telephones of its top police officer Mukesh Gupta and his family and granted him protection from arrest in the cases lodged against him. The top court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019