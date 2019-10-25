International Development News
Rajsathan: 49 civic bodies to go to polls on Nov 16

  Updated: 25-10-2019 19:55 IST
Forty-nine urban local bodies in Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 16, the schedule of which was announced by the state election commission on Friday. The notification in this regard will be issued on November 1.

The local bodies that will go to the polls include three municipal corporations and 18 municipal councils. The election to the posts of chairperson will be held on November 26 and the notification for it will be issued on November 20.

The election to posts of deputy chairperson will be held on November 27. State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said there had been a rise in the number of voters by 9.84 per cent in comparison with 2014.

The number of voters has now increased to 32,30,123. He said EVMs would be used in voting, for which adequate machines had been made available.

He said the number of wards had gone up by 13.33 per cent after the delimitation process. Around 20,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain the law and order during the elections.

Mehra said a candidate contesting for the post of councillor can spend a maximum of Rs 2.5 lakh in the election to the municipal corporation; Rs 1.5 lakh for municipal council and Rs 1 lakh for other civic bodies.

