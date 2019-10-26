Bolivia's electoral court confirms Morales as president

Bolivia's electoral tribunal concluded its count of general election votes on Friday and confirmed the controversial re-election of President Evo Morales despite opposition accusations of fraud.

Sunday's vote sparked days of riots and protests after a sudden shift in the vote count on Monday extended Morales's lead over Carlos Mesa, helping him achieve the 10-point margin needed for outright victory.

