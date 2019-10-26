BJP to meet Guv to stake claim in Haryana

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that he along with BJP leaders will visit Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya to stake claim to form government in Haryana. He also announced that Manohar Lal Khattar has been unanimously elected as leader of BJP legislative party in Haryana.

Speaking to media, he said, "We will go to meet the Governor, and request him to invite us to form the government. I am very proud of Manohar Lal Khattar ji. He has been elected as the leader of BJP legislative party in the state." Prasad also announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not take the support of Haryana Lokhit Party legislator Gopal Kanda, who is facing two abetment-to-suicide cases.

"BJP is forming the government with support from Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and six independent MLAs. The party is not taking any support from Gopal Kanda," he said while speaking to media. Kanda yesterday announced that he had decided to extend his unconditional support to the BJP.

The BJP came under attack from across the party lines after Kanda extended his support to the saffron party. Khattar who will stake claim to form a government soon and will be the chief minister of Haryana for a second term also spoke to media on the same and informed that they will meet the Governor at 2:30 in the evening.

"We will go and meet the Governor at 2:30 pm today. After the meeting, we will inform you about the time and date of forming the government." BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member assembly while JJP bagged 10 seats in its debut polls.

Congress won 31 seats in the state. Eight seats went to Independents including Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda. (ANI)

