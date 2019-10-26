International Development News
Sonia Gandhi happy with party's performance in Haryana assembly polls: Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi was happy with the party's performance in the Haryana assembly elections.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI after meeting Sonia Gandhi, Hooda said, "She said it was a good performance, she is happy."

In the 90-member Haryana assembly, the Congress won 31 seats, the BJP got 40 seats and the 11-month old JJP won 10 seats in its debut assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

