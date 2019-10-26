Relief, rehabilitation work on in rain-hit areas: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said relief and rehabilitation work was in full swing in flood-hit regions and there was no shortage of funds. His administration will focus on resolving all issues concerning those affected by floods, the chief minister told reporters at Hubballi.

"People have faced difficulty due to floods once again. They will be given relief like in the past. I have asked district deputy commissioners to provide assistance to those affected, funds have also been released. There was no shortage of funds," Yediyurappa said.

Listing relief measures undertaken by the government during the floods in August like Rs 5 lakh for fully damaged houses, Rs 10,000 as immediate relief, the chief minister said similar relief measures were being taken up for those affected by floods now. Speaking about the progress in relief work for August floods, he said, of Rs 5 lakh declared for damaged houses, Rs 1 lakh has already been released, and Rs 1 lakh has been announced for partially damaged houses.

He said Rs 1,200 crore has been released for this. Various parts of the state were battered by rains and floods earlier this week, during which at least 13 people have died and about 10,038 houses damaged until Wednesday.

Hitting out at those targeting his government over flood relief, Yediyurappa said "...we have increased aid for the construction of houses that are damaged to Rs 5 lakh from earlier Rs 95,000, despite financial difficulties. According to him, no one has done so much in the matter of flood relief measures to the extent that his government has done in the country's history.

"... Some people are speaking for political reasons," he said and listed various measures undertaken by his government for flood victims. A total of 2,798 villages in 103 taluks of 22 districts in Karnataka were affected by the rains and floods in August, in which around seven lakh people were shifted to safe areas.

According to sources, 91 people lost their lives and about 3,400 heads of cattle had perished. The Centre had recently released Rs 1,200 crore as interim relief to the state, which had sent a damage estimate of Rs 35,160.81 crore.

Yediyurappa said BJP had organized a meeting of senior party functionaries of north Karnataka to discuss preparations and candidates against the backdrop of December five by-elections. A similar meeting of BJP leaders from seven constituencies from South Karnataka was held earlier this week.

Bypolls to 15 of 17 seats represented by disqualified MLAs, whose resignation and absence from trust vote led to the fall of Congress-JD(S) coalition government, and made way for the BJP to come to power, will be held on December five. Hitting out at Congress leader Siddaramaiah for his disrespectful comments against Veer Savarkar, Yediyurappa asked him go to Andaman and Nicobar and learn about Savarkar's sacrifice.

Regarding his alleged disrespectful comments against Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, he said "I urge that he should apologize to the people of the state, in the assembly also a privilege motion has to be moved against him. I haven't seen anybody speaking disrespectfully of the Speaker so far. People will teach him a lesson.

Responding to a question about BJPs poll performance in Maharashtra and Haryana, Yediyurappa said retaining power for the second consecutive term was not an easy task. In both states we are in power, our people will become Chief Minister. Secondly, where is Congress? It has become a party without leadership. A day with Congress-free India is fast approaching, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)