International Development News
Development News Edition

Haryana governor invites BJP-led coalition to form govt; swearing-in on Sunday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 15:51 IST
Haryana governor invites BJP-led coalition to form govt; swearing-in on Sunday

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya invited the BJP to form the next government in the state on Saturday, the party's chief minister-elect Manohar Lal Khattar said here. The announcement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staked claim to form the government in Haryana with the support of the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Sunday. "The Haryana governor has invited us to form the government on Sunday," Khattar said.

He added that the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2.15 pm on Sunday, the day Diwali will be celebrated across the country. Khattar said Chautala would take oath as the deputy chief minister.

He added that a total of 57 MLAs -- 40 of the BJP, 10 of the JJP and seven Independents -- staked claim before the governor for forming the government in Haryana. "The governor accepted it and invited us to form the government on Sunday," Khattar said.

Earlier, Khattar and his cabinet colleagues submitted their resignations to the governor, which were accepted. The governor asked Khattar to continue as the interim chief minister till the new government took over. Khattar said some ministers would take oath on Sunday. He, however, did not specify the number.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, a minimum strength of 46 MLAs is required to form the government. PTI SUN CHS VSD RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

DK Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru, welcomed by supporters

Congress leader DK Shivakumar received a warm welcome from his supporters at Bengaluru airport on Saturday after he arrived here following grant of bail by Delhi High Court in a money laundering case. The supporters had gathered outside the...

Instead of boycotting corrupt people, we are honouring them:

Hours after Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrived in the city to a grand welcome on Saturday, following his release on bail from a Delhi prison in a money laundering case, former Karnataka Lokayukta Santosh Hegde said instead of boycotting...

Naidu departs for Delhi after NAM Summit in Azerbaijan

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday departed for Delhi after concluding his two-day 18th Non-Aligned Movement NAM Summit in Baku. During the summit, Naidu held fruitful discussions and deliberations with several world leaders.The Vi...

Rugby-No excuses from All Blacks as Hansen era ends in semi-final defeat

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had no excuses or regrets as his sides eight-year hold on the World Cup ended with a 19-7 loss to England in the semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday, stating simply that his team was beaten by a better side.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019