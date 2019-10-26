International Development News
Development News Edition

UK ministers deny plan to weaken workers' rights after Brexit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 16:22 IST
UK ministers deny plan to weaken workers' rights after Brexit
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's government denied a newspaper report on Saturday that it will seek to weaken workers' rights after Britain leaves the European Union, with one minister describing the idea as "completely mad". The Financial Times published extracts of leaked documents from the government's Brexit ministry which state that a so-called "level playing field" commitment to the EU "leaves room for interpretation".

The EU is concerned Britain may try to loosen regulations, including workers' rights, after it leaves the bloc and says it is likely to impose trade barriers unless rules remain similar, to avoid what it views as unfair competition. In the shorter term, Britain's government also needs support from at least some rebel members of the opposition Labour Party to pass Brexit legislation, which has said their votes will hinge on the preservation of workers' existing protections.

In the Brexit transition deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has negotiated with Brussels, the political declaration which sets out the framework for trade talks says "the future relationship must ensure open and fair competition, encompassing robust commitments to ensure a level playing field". According to the FT, Brexit ministry officials wrote that the UK's and EU's "interpretation of these commitments will be very different", and that the text represented a "much more open starting point for future relationship negotiations".

Government ministers rejected the FT's suggestion that this meant British labor standards would diverge significantly from those in the EU. "This story is not correct. UK will maintain (the) highest standards of workers' rights and environmental standards when we leave the EU," business minister Andrea Leadsom said on Twitter in reply to the FT report.

However, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the FT report showed members of parliament would be unwise to trust government promises on workers' rights. "These documents confirm our worst fears. Boris Johnson's Brexit is a blueprint for a deregulated economy, which will see vital rights and protections torn up," he said.

Junior business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said it was not in the government's interest to seek to loosen employment rules. "I think this is completely mad, actually," he said when asked about the FT report by the BBC. "Nineteen Labour MPs have come with us and voted for a second reading (of Brexit legislation). It would not make any sense at all to dilute workers' rights."

Under the Brexit deal negotiated by Johnson's predecessor Theresa May - which parliament rejected three times - the United Kingdom as a whole would have been bound by some "level playing field" commitments as part of a customs agreement. According to Johnson's deal, only Northern Ireland will be obliged to continue to follow rules similar to those in the EU, and the rest of the UK can diverge if it is willing to accept greater barriers to trade with the EU.

Most economists think preserving trade ties with the EU should be a priority after Brexit, and see few obvious gains from significantly different regulation.

Also Read: German government slashes 2020 growth forecast - Der Spiegel

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

DK Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru, welcomed by supporters

Congress leader DK Shivakumar received a warm welcome from his supporters at Bengaluru airport on Saturday after he arrived here following grant of bail by Delhi High Court in a money laundering case. The supporters had gathered outside the...

Instead of boycotting corrupt people, we are honouring them:

Hours after Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrived in the city to a grand welcome on Saturday, following his release on bail from a Delhi prison in a money laundering case, former Karnataka Lokayukta Santosh Hegde said instead of boycotting...

Naidu departs for Delhi after NAM Summit in Azerbaijan

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday departed for Delhi after concluding his two-day 18th Non-Aligned Movement NAM Summit in Baku. During the summit, Naidu held fruitful discussions and deliberations with several world leaders.The Vi...

Rugby-No excuses from All Blacks as Hansen era ends in semi-final defeat

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had no excuses or regrets as his sides eight-year hold on the World Cup ended with a 19-7 loss to England in the semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday, stating simply that his team was beaten by a better side.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019