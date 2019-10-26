Public did not want BJP government in Haryana: Cong leader Kumari Selja

Former Union Minister and Congress' Haryana unit president Kumari Selja on Saturday said the BJP was so hungry of power that "they did not accept people's wish which was to see him out of power" in the state. Speaking to ANI, Selja said: "The BJP is so hungry of power that they did not accept the people's wish, which was to see them out of power."

Attacking Dushyant Chautala led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the Congress leader said the party had campaigned against the BJP during the elections and is now forming the government with them. "They (JJP) asked for votes against the BJP (during election campaigning) and now the public's decision is not being respected by them," she said.

In response to Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad's statement that BJP will not take the support of MLA Gopal Kanda, Kumari said the BJP changed the mind only after the public backlash. "The BJP gave Kanda and others a special flight to Delhi. And now, when the public is questioning them, they are saying such things," added Selja.

On Saturday, Manohar Lal Khattar, who is going to head the state government for the second consecutive term, along with JJP chief Chautala met Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya and staked the claim to form the government with the support of 57-MLAs in 90-member Haryana Assembly including 7 independent MLAs. The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Dushyant Chautala as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana will take place at the Rajya Bhavan here at 2.15 pm on Sunday. (ANI)

