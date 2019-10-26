International Development News
PM Modi meets newly appointed Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met newly-appointed Governor of Goa Satya Pal Malik here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Satya Pal Malik on Saturday in New Delhi. Photo/PMO official Twitter account. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met newly-appointed Governor of Goa Satya Pal Malik here. "Shri Satya Pal Malik called on PM @narendramodi," read a tweet from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official account.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed incumbent Jammu-Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik the Governor of Goa. Girish Chandra Murmu was appointed the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Radha Krishna Mathur as the first Lt Governor of Ladakh, days before the two regions formally come into existence as Union Territories.

Satya Pal Malik was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir when it was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with the legislature, and Ladakh without legislature. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

