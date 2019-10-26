International Development News
Development News Edition

NCP MLAs to meet on Oct 30 to elect leader of house

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 19:07 IST
NCP MLAs to meet on Oct 30 to elect leader of house

Newly-elected NCP MLAs in Maharashtra will meet here on October 30 to elect the leader of the House, party sources said on Saturday. NCP chief Sharad Pawar will also attend the meeting, to be held at the party's headquarters here, they said.

The decision on who would become the Leader of Opposition (LoP) will be taken after government is formed in the state, sources added. Names of Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil, party general secretary Jitendra Awhad and Dhananjay Munde, who is currently LoP in the Legislative Council, are in the contention for Assembly LoP post, sources said.

The NCP won 54 seats, more than ally Congress which had to be content with 44 seats in the October 21 elections. PTI ENM KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cadet girls grab gold in ITTF tourney

Indian cadet girls on Saturday defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 to grab the gold medal in the ITTF Junior Circuit Premium Oman Open here. The Indian paddlers ended the day with a total of four medals in the cadet events while the juniors bagged ...

Grave site of Kenyan anti-colonial rebel hero found: family

Nairobi, Oct 26 AFP The grave site of a guerilla leader in Kenyas anti-colonial rebellion has been discovered beneath a prison in Nairobi, a foundation set up by his family says, more than 60 years after he was executed. Dedan Kimathi, a to...

Islamabad High Court grants bail on medical grounds to ailing Sharif in Al-Azizia corruption case

A top Pakistani court on Saturday granted bail on medical and humanitarian grounds to jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia steel mills corruption case, a day after he suffered a minor heart attack while undergoing trea...

Governor eager to attend Kali puja at Mamata's place, keen to

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had been locked in a war of words with the TMC government on various issues, on Saturday said he will attend Kali puja at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees residence Sunday on her invitation. The go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019