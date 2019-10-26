J-K: Preparations underway for bi-annual 'Darbar Move'

The bi-annual exercise of shifting of administrative office from Srinagar to Jammu, also known as 'Darbar move', commenced on Saturday here. The exercise involves shifting of the secretariat and all government offices of Jammu and Kashmir from Srinagar to its other capital city, Jammu.

In the months from May to October, all the government offices are housed in Srinagar while in the remaining six months Jammu acts as the capital city. The exercise, which has been going on since the Dogra rule, has also become an important source of livelihood for the local population.

Speaking to ANI, one of the workers involved in the movement of goods, said, "This tradition is very old and people come to work here from far off places. It goes on for 2 to 4 days." "People come here in search of work from places like Kupwara, Anantnag and Rajouri," he added.

Another worker stated that the tradition fostered close connections between the people of Jammu and Srinagar. "It helps in the amalgamation of cultures of both sets of people. We are warmly welcomed in Jammu as their business gets a boost. The people of Jammu get a similar treatment here," said another worker. (ANI)

Also Read: People News Roundup: Former NBC News host Matt Lauer accused of rape

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)