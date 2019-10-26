International Development News
Senior Bengal Congress leaders laud Governor Dhankhar

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 21:07 IST
  • Created: 26-10-2019 21:05 IST
Senior Bengal Congress leaders laud Governor Dhankhar
Image Credit: ANI

Two senior West Bengal Congress leaders on Saturday heaped praise on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar describing him as an "accommodating man" and a "representative of the people" while condemning the manner the constitutional head was targetted by some on the political lines. The praise for the governor was voiced by Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya and Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Abdul Mannan.

Bhattacharya described Dhankhar as "an accommodation man", and condemned the "manner" the constitutional head of the state was targeted by some of the political lines. Not naming any particular person or political party, he said Dhankhar should be shown proper honor, support and given all sorts of help.

Mannan also admired Dhankhar and said during his long political career he has not come across a person like him who is not merely the head of the state but also the representative of the people. "He (the governor) is an accommodating man. His doors are always for all, unlike a sahib. It's open for all. It's very sad that there are a few people who are taking political lines and doing this (critical of) to the governor. I condemn this," Bhattacharya, who was with Dhankhar during the inauguration of a Kali Puja in Dalhousie, Saturday evening, said.

"I do not want this. The governor is above all. According to the constitution, he is the highest man in the state. He must be given proper honor and proper support and all sorts of help," Bhattacharya said. The veteran politician also said, "I will tell you that the entire state of West Bengal is with you. The entire state congratulates you for the manner you have started working here from the very first day." Mannan said separetely "I have come across at least 15 governors in my political career, but I have not seen anyone like Dhankharji who is not only the head of the state but also the representative of the people. He never thinks of himself as the governor. He has won the hearts of the people through love." Dhankhar, who took oath as the governor of West Bengal on July 30, has been at loggerheads with the TMC government over several issues - ranging from his seating at the Durga Puja carnival to comments on his security - since he rushed to Jadavpur University on September 19 to 'rescue' union minister Babul Supriyo, who had been gheraoed by a section of its students..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

