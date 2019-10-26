UK PM Johnson's Conservatives hold 16-point poll lead

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party holds a 16-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to an Opinium poll conducted in recent days.

According to the poll, support for the Conservative Party stands at 40% while Labour was on 24% and the pro-European Union Liberal Democrat Party on 15%. Nigel Farage's Brexit Party, which could challenge the Conservatives for the support of Brexit backers, was 10%.

