International Development News
Development News Edition

Facebook takes down false ad from PAC on Republican Graham

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 01:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 01:34 IST
Facebook takes down false ad from PAC on Republican Graham
The ad, which ran on Friday, was put up as a stunt by a left-leaning Political Action Committee, or PAC, called The Really Online Lefty League, to test Facebook's political ad policies. Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc said on Saturday that it had removed an ad which falsely claimed that U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham supported the Green New Deal, demonstrating that it will fact-check ads from political groups but not politicians.

The ad, which ran on Friday, was put up as a stunt by a left-leaning Political Action Committee, or PAC, called The Really Online Lefty League, to test Facebook's political ad policies. Facebook has been criticized in recent weeks over its decision to not fact-check ads run by politicians, drawing ire from Democratic candidates running in the 2020 presidential election such as former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Last week, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg defended Facebook's policy, saying that the company did not want to stifle political speech. Facebook spokesman Tom Channick told Reuters on Friday that since the new ad came from a political action group, rather than a politician, it was eligible for review by the company's third-party fact-checking partners.

At the time of writing, the video could still be viewed on the PAC's Facebook page, but paid distribution had been stopped. The ad came days after Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grilled Zuckerberg on whether Facebook would permit her to run such an ad, during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

Adriel Hampton, treasurer of The Really Online Lefty League, said the Graham ad was inspired by the exchange. Senator Graham's office said on Friday that it was aware of the ad and confirmed the senator opposes the Green New Deal, a proposal championed by Ocasio-Cortez that would eliminate U.S. greenhouse gas emissions within a decade.

Facebook and other social media companies are under pressure to police misinformation on their platforms during the run-up to the November 2020 election. On Friday, Facebook started to test Facebook News, a new section of its mobile app dedicated to "high-quality news." But the company came under fire from some political activists over its decision to include right-wing news website Breitbart News as one of its Facebook News publishers.

Facebook said that Breitbart is an unpaid partner, unlike some outlets in the section. Breitbart News did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Facebook News will feature content from almost 200 publishers including the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post.

A Facebook spokeswoman told Reuters that if any Facebook News publisher posts misinformation, the publisher would no longer be eligible for Facebook News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

UPDATE 4-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Verstappen summoned to stewards after failing to slow for crash

Max Verstappen took pole position for the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday but then stepped into hot water by recognising he had not slowed for yellow warning flags after Valtteri Bottas crashed.A spokesman for the governing FIA said the 22-y...

UPDATE 2-Spanish police, massed Catalan protesters clash in central Barcelona

Spanish police and militant elements in a thousands-strong crowd of protesters clashed in the streets of Barcelona close to police headquarters late on Saturday as a pro-independence demonstration by a direct action group turned violent. Th...

Falcons to start QB Schaub as Ryan's streak ends

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was ruled out for Sundays game with a sprained right ankle, snapping a decade-long streak of 154 consecutive starts. Veteran Matt Schaub will start under center when the Falcons 1-6 host the Seattle Sea...

US boosts force in oil-rich east Syria, crosses regime checkpoints

Washington has started to send reinforcements to oil-rich eastern Syria, a US defense official has said, as a military convoy flying American flags crossed into the war-torn country from Iraq. The official told AFP on Saturday that Washingt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019