U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia, China, and Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a significant sanctions bill aimed at Russia, China, and Iran. Named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham, the legislation imposes tariffs and strengthens economic pressure on nations supporting Russia's energy sector. It faced opposition from Democrats concerned about presidential power over tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:13 IST
U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia, China, and Iran
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In a decisive legislative move, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a sweeping sanctions bill targeting Russia, China, and Iran. The bill aims to intensify economic pressure on Moscow amidst its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, a war described as the most brutal in Europe since World War Two.

Named the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026," this legislation sanctions Russia's energy and defense sectors while authorizing steep tariffs on countries dependent on Russian oil. Despite firm Senate backing, the bill ignited criticism from Democrats wary of expanding presidential authority on tariffs.

The bill marks a critical moment for Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy actively supported its passage, urging lawmakers for decisive support. With bipartisan affirmation, the bill signals continued American commitment to Ukraine and represents a firm stance against Russian aggression.

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