International Development News
Development News Edition

Syria's SDF says it will redeploy from Turkey border under Russia deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Damascus
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 17:06 IST
Syria's SDF says it will redeploy from Turkey border under Russia deal
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday it agreed to re-deploy away from the Syria-Turkey border, in accordance with an agreement brokered by Russia in Sochi earlier this week.

The Kurdish-led SDF said Syrian government forces will deploy along the border. It called on Russia to guarantee starting dialogue between the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led administration in northeast Syria.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Turkish-led forces seize parts of Syrian town in offensive

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Islamic State leader Baghdadi reportedly killed in Syria by U.S. forces

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a U.S. military operation in Syria, sources in the region said on Sunday and U.S. President Donald Trump was due to make a major statement at the White House.Baghd...

France wants clarity from UK before considering Brexit deadline extension

France wants clarity from Britain before it can consider extending the deadline for Brexit negotiations with the European Union, French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Sunday. We cannot give extra time based on politi...

CORRECTED-Bodies of 3 men, 3 women found at scene of attack targeting Baghdadi-jihadist source

The bodies of three men and three women were found at the scene of an attack targeting Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, whose body was taken away by attacking U.S. forces, a commander with a jihadist group in the area said.The com...

UBS wants new recruit Khan to drop criminal complaint over spying - paper

UBS wants Iqbal Khan, co-head of its wealth management business, to drop his criminal complaint about a spying scandal that emerged after he left cross-town rival Credit Suisse, the SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported on Sunday. UBSs board w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019