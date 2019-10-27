Syria's SDF says it will redeploy from Turkey border under Russia deal

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday it agreed to re-deploy away from the Syria-Turkey border, in accordance with an agreement brokered by Russia in Sochi earlier this week.

The Kurdish-led SDF said Syrian government forces will deploy along the border. It called on Russia to guarantee starting dialogue between the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led administration in northeast Syria.

