International Development News
Development News Edition

UK police probes crowdfunding page targeting anti-Brexit campaigner

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 18:00 IST
UK police probes crowdfunding page targeting anti-Brexit campaigner
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into a crowdfunding page set up online seeking funds to hire a "contract killer" for Gina Miller, the prominent Indian-origin anti-Brexit campaigner who has won two major landmark court rulings over Parliament supremacy. The 53-year-old investment fund manager, born Gina Nadira Singh in British Guiana (now Guyana) to Guyana's former Attorney-General Doodnauth Singh, was targeted on a Go Fund Me website page, which has since been taken down.

"Officers from the Met's South West CID team are currently investigating a report of threats to kill," a Metropolitan Police statement said. "GoFundMe" was set up as a crowdfunding platform as a way for people to raise funds for worthy causes.

But the one targeting Miller called for donations so that 10,000 pounds could be raised to "to hire a contract killer to kill Gina Miller. The Traitor of Democracy". It had reportedly been online since April this year before being taken down recently.

"This is horrifying. It beggars belief that this can have been allowed to have been put up on this site and stayed there for so long," Miller told 'Sunday Mirror'. "There is, of course, no excuse for any individual to resort to inciting murder, but it shows how bad things have got. Certain extremist politicians and commentators must take their share of responsibility and recognize that incendiary language – and continually ratcheting up the stakes – has consequences," she said.

A GoFundMe spokesperson said: "We are particularly sorry for any distress this caused Gina Miller." Miller has previously spoken about dealing with death threats constantly over her tough stance for UK MPs, as representatives of the British public, to have the final say on Brexit decisions.

A man named Rhodri Philipps was jailed for 12 weeks in 2017 after he put up a post on Facebook offering 5,000 pounds to "the first person to 'accidentally' run her over. Miller first hit the headlines after she forced former British Prime Minister Theresa May to seek a parliamentary vote before triggering Article 50 to set the clock on Britain's exit from the European Union (EU).

Last month, she was behind the successful legal action to stop May's successor, Boris Johnson, suspending Parliament in the midst of crucial Brexit debates. "It is a win for Parliamentary sovereignty, the separation of powers and independence of our British courts," Miller said, following her latest High Court battle in September.

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU by October 31 but Parliament has failed to agree on any deal that would make that possible. While Johnson has continued to insist that he plans to meet the month-end deadline, the EU has agreed to an extension – the length of which is to be decided early next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Estonian Tanak wins world championship

Toyotas Ott Tanak became the first Estonian driver to win the world rally championship when he finished second in Spain on Sunday. Tanaks success ended a 15 year period of domination by French drivers, with Sebastien Loeb winning nine in a ...

Elderly woman dies as hut catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

An 80-year-old woman died after her hut caught fire in Uttar Pradeshs Bhadohi district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Barmohini village after the woman, Dhankesari, lit fire near the hut to keep two newborn baby goats wa...

ANA launches direct flight from Chennai to Tokyo

All Nippon Airways, one of the largest airlines in Japan, on Sunday launched direct service between Chennai and Tokyo. With the new service, Chennai has become the first city in South India to have the flight connectivity to the Narita Int...

UPDATE 1-President Filipe Nyusi wins 73% of vote in Mozambique election

Mozambiques incumbent President Filipe Nyusi has won 73 of the vote in a presidential election, the National Election Commission CNE said, securing a landslide victory in a contest opposition parties say was marred by fraud and violence.Oss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019