International Development News
Development News Edition

For Trump, Baghdadi death a signature moment, but troubles remain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 03:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 03:51 IST
For Trump, Baghdadi death a signature moment, but troubles remain

For President Donald Trump, the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is a signature achievement that may help quell growing criticism from his own ranks, but it is unlikely to offer much relief from Democratic-led scrutiny of his dealings with Ukraine.

The raid could not have come at a better time for Trump, who is facing an impeachment investigation by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives who say his attempt to persuade Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden was an abuse of power and may have put national security at risk. He has also come under withering criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike for an abrupt decision to pull U.S. troops out of northeastern Syria, which cleared the way for a Turkish invasion against America's Kurdish allies in the area.

"I don't think it alters the trajectory of our politics in any way necessarily, but without question, for the president it's a huge win. There's no other way to spin it," said Lanhee Chen, a Hoover Institution scholar who advised Republican Marco Rubio's presidential campaign in 2016 and Mitt Romney in 2012. Trump, who is up for re-election in November 2020, will be able to trumpet the successful raid on the campaign trail as another reason why he should not be thrown out of office, in addition to his tough stance on illegal immigration and his record on the economy.

He could not help but tease the win in a typically grandiose fashion: "Something very big has just happened!" he tweeted on Saturday night, apparently only minutes after U.S. special forces had safely landed back at their base. Aware of the political capital suddenly at his disposal, Trump delivered the news on Sunday from the White House Diplomatic Reception Room standing before battle flags that had been brought from the Oval Office for the occasion.

Trump offered vivid and sometimes grisly details about the raid and Baghdadi's demise, which he claimed was "bigger" than the 2011 U.S. killing of al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. Afterwards, the White House deployed top national security aides to the Sunday talk shows to discuss the raid and its importance for national security.

The news prompted an outpouring of praise from senior Republicans, including those such as close Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham who had strongly criticized the president's decision to withdraw from Syria. "This is a game changer," Graham told reporters during a second briefing at the White House. "This is a moment where we should all be proud of our American military and our intelligence community. This is a moment where President Trump’s worst critics should say, 'well done Mr. President.'"

Senate majority leader Republican Mitch McConnell, who also strongly condemned the troop withdrawal, said on Sunday he applauded the news and was grateful "to President Trump and his team for their leadership." Even Senator Mitt Romney, Trump's fiercest Republican critic, took to Twitter to thank the President for sending Baghdadi to "hell."

SPEAKER BRIEFING The good news brought only a brief truce with Democrats who hope to beat Trump in 2020 if they cannot remove him from office via impeachment, however.

Several senior Democrats, including Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, congratulated Trump. But many were quick to point out that Baghdadi's death did not put an end to Islamic State and that Trump had no strategy for the region. They also called out the president for breaking with tradition by failing to brief the full "Gang of Eight" Congressional leaders ahead of the raid.

Trump pointedly said on Sunday that he did not tell House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, his chief Democratic rival who has played a leading role in the impeachment drama, about the plan because of concerns the information would leak and put American soldiers at risk. "The House must be briefed on this raid, which the Russians but not top congressional leadership were notified of in advance, and on the administration's overall strategy in the region," Pelosi said in a statement in which she praised the armed forces.

The takedown of Baghdadi is unlikely to distract lawmakers from the impeachment probe, which has gained momentum following a number of damaging witness testimonies which Republicans are increasingly struggling to rebut. Speaking to reporters following a top U.S. diplomat's closed-door testimony on Wednesday, John Thune, the Senate's No. 2 Republican, said the picture emerging from the investigation was "not a good one," a possible sign that Republican support for Trump might be faltering.

"In years past you could see how this would pause the political rhetoric for at least a few days," said the Hoover Institution's Chen. "I don’t see that happening this time."

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, details his work that Trump has criticized

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

Iran was informed of IS leader Baghdadi's death - Iranian officials tell Reuters

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Soccer-Courage NWSL title caps explosive year in women's soccer

The North Carolina Courage thrashed the Chicago Red Stars for a second consecutive NWSL championship on Sunday, capping a significant year of change for womens soccer in the United States.Interest in the sport has increased thanks to the U....

Texans DE Watt (shoulder) leaves, ruled out

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt left Sundays game against the Oakland Raiders in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. Watt was seen moving his left arm in discomfort late in the first half, and then jogged of...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Courage take second consecutive NWSL title with 4-0 win

North Carolina Courage won their second successive NWSL championship on Sunday with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars. The home side, who were the best team in the regular season and topped the standings five points cle...

Frustrated Flacco critiques Broncos' play-calling

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is not known for spicy soundbites, but his frustration bubbled over following the Denver Broncos 15-13 loss to the host Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. Flacco expressed disappointment with the Broncos ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019