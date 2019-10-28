International Development News
EU will "most likely" agree Jan.31 Brexit delay on Monday - French source

  28-10-2019 13:13 IST
  28-10-2019 13:06 IST
The European Union will "most likely" agree to delay Brexit until Jan.31 on Monday, said a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron who last week prevented the bloc from reaching a decision on the delay.

"There will most likely be an agreement on Monday morning between the 27 on extension until January 31," the source said, adding that came after Macron spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the weekend.

"The prospect of elections has strengthened significantly over the weekend," the source added, stressing the third postponement of Brexit would come with conditions. They include a refusal to renegotiate Johnson's divorce agreement and giving a green light to the 27 other EU countries to meet without Britain to discuss the bloc's future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

