International Development News
Development News Edition

Prominent Soviet dissident Bukovsky dies at 76

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 15:15 IST
Prominent Soviet dissident Bukovsky dies at 76

Moscow, Oct 28 (AP) Vladimir Bukovsky, a prominent Soviet-era dissident who became internationally known for exposing Soviet abuse of psychiatry, has died. He was 76. Bukovsky died of cardiac arrest on Sunday after a period of ill-health in Cambridge, England, where had settled after being deported from the Soviet Union in 1976, according to the Bukovsky Center volunteer organisation.

Bukovsky spent a total of 12 years in Soviet prisons or psychiatric hospitals for his fierce criticism of the Communist government, becoming a symbol of Soviet persecution of dissent. In 1961, he was expelled from Moscow State University, where he studied biology, for writing a thesis critical of the Komsomol, the Soviet Union's communist youth organisation.

Bukovsky was first arrested in 1963 for possession of books banned in the Soviet Union, declared mentally ill and sent for treatment to a psychiatric hospital where he spent almost two years — the first of several stints in Soviet psychiatric institutions. He was arrested again and handed a prison term in 1967 for a street protest.

In 1971, Bukovsky smuggled out materials documenting the Soviet use of psychiatry for punishing dissenters. Their publication drew international outrage, and he was quickly arrested. The following year, he was sentenced to seven years in prison and labour camp to be followed by another five years of internal exile.

Bukovsky's fate attracted global attention and in December 1976 the Soviet authorities agreed to trade him for imprisoned Chilean Communist Party leader Luis Corvalan. His book of memoirs, "To Build a Castle," has been widely published. After the 1991 Soviet collapse, he authored "Judgment in Moscow," a book that called for a trial of Soviet Communist Party and KGB officials similar to that of Nazi leaders' trials in Nuremberg.

Bukovsky maintained regular contacts with Russia's opposition leaders and frequently visited his homeland after the Soviet collapse. He became a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin's rule and aspired to run for president in Russia's 2008 election, but election officials rejected his bid, citing procedural reasons.

In 2015, British prosecutors opened a case against Bukovsky over indecent images of children allegedly found on his computer. Bukovsky rejected the accusations and sued prosecutors for libel.

His trial was repeatedly adjourned and in 2018 a judge ruled that Bukovsky's health was too poor for him to testify. (AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese Communist Party kicks off delayed conclave to discuss HK protests, trade war

Over 370 top officials of Chinas ruling Communist Party on Monday began the much-delayed four-day plenary session, regarded as a politically significant conclave for President Xi Jinping due to the growing unease in the party ranks over pro...

Portals of Kedarnath temple set to close for winter break

The process of the closing of portals of Kedarnath temple began on Monday for the winter break which lasts for about six months. After prayers were conducted in the morning, the idol of Lord Kedarnath was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of ...

Existing Parliament building should not be abandoned: Karan Singh to VP

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Karan Singh on Monday wrote to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, urging him to not abandon the beautiful, unique, round Parliament and move into a new, modern building, as proposed by the ...

Many trains cancelled or short terminated in Assam

Many trains have been diverted, cancelled or short terminated in Assam on Monday due to breach of railway track owing to rise in water level between Bokajan and Chongajan railway stations of Northeast Frontier Railway, an NFR release said h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019