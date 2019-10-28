T'gana CM, political leaders condole death of veteran

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and leaders across the political spectrum condoled the death of veteran journalist C Raghavachari who passed away here on Monday. Raghavachari had been a committed journalist and a man of values, Rao said.

Expressing grief at the veteran journalist's demise, state BJP president K Laxman said the departed soul was committed to principles and values throughout his life. Raghavachari is a source of inspiration to the youth and journalists, Laxman said.

TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana, CPI state secretary Chada Venkata Reddy, Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) president M Kodandaram condoled the death of Raghavachary. The veteran journalist died following prolonged illness in the early hours of Monday. He was 80.

He was editor of 'Visalaandhra' Telugu daily for over 30 years from 1972. Hailing from Warangal district in Telangana, Raghavachari began his career as a student union leader in CPI's All India Students Federation and worked as its state (then united AP) president.

A voracious reader and a prolific writer, he later became a journalist in 'Visalaandhra' newspaper run by the CPI. In a short span of time, he rose to become its editor and was at the helm for over 32 years.

A humble, down-to-earth person, Raghavachari was known for his in-depth knowledge in a wide array of subjects and his punchy editorials bore testimony to it. He had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time now and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment last week.

He died in the hospital early on Monday, CPI sources said..

