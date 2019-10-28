International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Sterling unmoved by Brexit delay, attention turns to vote on election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 16:05 IST
UPDATE 1-Sterling unmoved by Brexit delay, attention turns to vote on election
Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling was little changed on Monday after the European Union granted Britain a three-month extension to exit the bloc just three days before the original deadline expires as expectations of a delay were already priced in the currency.

European Council President Donald Tusk said that the 27 countries that will remain in the EU after Britain leaves agreed on Monday to accept London's request for a Brexit extension until Jan. 31, 2020. EU member states will now wait for Britain's reply before launching a "written procedure" whereby governments will have 24 hours to accept or reject the agreement reached by their envoys to Brussels. "This will allow the decision to be formally adopted tomorrow," an EU diplomat said.

Earlier, a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron said the EU was ready to agree to delay Britain's departure from the bloc. Macron last week prevented the EU from reaching a decision on the delay. Traders' focus now shifts to a parliamentary session due later in the day at which British lawmakers are expected to vote on whether to hold an early general election.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who pledged to deliver Brexit on Oct. 31 "do or die", was forced to request a delay after parliament rejected the sequencing of ratification of his exit agreement. Johnson is demanding parliament approve an election on Dec. 12 in return for having more time to approve his deal. But he needs the support of two-thirds of parliament's 650 lawmakers for a new election.

Given that the three-month Brexit extension has not yet been formalized, lawmakers are unlikely to agree for a snap election on Monday, with another vote possibly being held later in the week or next week, said Athanasios Vamvakidis, global head of G10 FX strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Commenting on sterling's muted reaction, Vamvakidis said: "The risk for a no-deal Brexit has been reduced substantially, but the market has not yet priced in a deal scenario."

The pound was trading flat at $1.2836 and at 86.42 pence against the euro. The pound could rise "well above" $1.30, and possibly up to $1.35, if the British parliament approves the Brexit divorce deal, said Vamvakidis.

The derivatives market was also quiet, with three-month sterling implied volatility gauges falling slightly. With the EU agreeing to a third Brexit extension, "one element of certainty is coming back and should support sterling," said Neil Jones, head of European hedge-fund sales at Mizuho, adding that he is suggesting to clients that the pound will trade higher.

"For me, the potential certainty ahead is a lot higher than what the market is factoring in," Jones said. Leveraged funds that bet on the direction of sterling reduced their short positions on the pound in the week to Oct. 22 to $4.16 billion, a four-month low, according to CFTC data on Refinitiv.

Still, those levels showed that market participants remained overall negative on sterling compared with April 2018, when speculators were broadly long the British currency.

Also Read: India's relationship with European Union based on shared interests: PM Modi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Ministry of Health Raising Efforts on Tobacco Control

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 28, 2019 PRNewswire -- As part of a move toward healthier citizens of the Kingdom and achieving the targets set in the Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi Ministry of Health MOH under the leadership of HE the Minister D...

DEKRA recognized as one of the first LoRa Alliance Authorized Test Houses for India band testing

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 28, 2019 PRNewswire --DEKRA, the international expert organization and one of the worlds leading providers of certification for Internet of Things IoT, will become a LoRa Alliance Authorized Test House in India to provi...

BMS terms 4th draft of social security code 'disappointing'

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh BMS on Monday said it has rejected the latest draft social security code saying it is totally disappointing for workers in the country. Recently, the Ministry of Labour and Employment circulated a draft of the social...

22 industrial estates in Goa become alcohol-free zones

All industrial estates in Goa have become alcohol-free zones, state Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday, adding the move was to make these areas safe for workers. There are 22 industrial estates in the state, all under the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019