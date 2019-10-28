International Development News
Development News Edition

India’s relationship with European Union based on shared interests: PM Modi

Prime Minister said that India’s relationship with the European Union is based on shared interests and common commitment to democratic values.

India’s relationship with European Union based on shared interests: PM Modi
Talking about the need to strengthen engagement with the EU on regional and global matters, Prime Minister highlighted the importance of close international cooperation to fight terrorism. Image Credit: ANI

Members of the European Parliament called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi today. Prime Minister appreciated the importance the Parliamentarians attach to their relationship with India by visiting right at the beginning of their term.

Prime Minister said that India's relationship with the European Union is based on shared interests and common commitment to democratic values. He said that an early conclusion of a fair and balanced BTIA is a priority for the government. Talking about the need to strengthen engagement with the EU on regional and global matters, Prime Minister highlighted the importance of close international cooperation to fight terrorism. He also mentioned the growth of the International Solar Alliance as a global partnership.

Prime Minister, while welcoming the delegation to India, expressed the hope that they have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir. Their visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh; apart from giving them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region.

Prime Minister highlighted the huge jump in India's position in Ease of Doing Business rankings from 142 in 2014 to 63 currently. He said that this is a massive achievement for a country as enormous in size, demography, and diversity as India. Governance systems are today enabling people to move in an aspirational direction, he said.

Prime Minister also underlined the focus of the government on ensuring Ease of Living for all Indians. He mentioned the success of key programs of the Government including Swachh Bharat and Ayushman Bharat. He reiterated India's commitment to eliminate TB by 2025, five years before the global target. He also talked about steps taken for environment protection and conservation including enhanced renewable energy targets and movement against single-use plastics.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling steady as traders await Brexit delay, vote on election

Sterling was little changed on Monday as traders waited to see whether Brussels would grant Britain a three-month Brexit extension, while British lawmakers were expected to vote on whether to hold an early general election.The European Unio...

13 employees of airlines, airports failed alcohol test since Sep 16, suspended: DGCA official

Thirteen employees of airlines and airports have failed breath analyser tests since September 16 and they have been suspended for three months, a DGCA official said on Monday. Seven employees of IndiGo, and one airside worker each of GoAir ...

65-year-old man gets stuck in Thane Rly stn lift, rescued

A senior citizen got stuck in a lift in Thane railway station on Monday morning and was rescued after more than 90 minutes, police said. Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell official Santosh Kadam said the incident happened at around 64...

Britain pledges to help finance flourish after Brexit

Britain will do whatever it can to ensure that its financial sector remains a major global player after Brexit, financial services minister John Glen said on Monday.This government absolutely believes in the City, Glen told a conference in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019