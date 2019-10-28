International Development News
Swamy criticises EU delegation's visit to J&K

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 18:18 IST
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday attacked the Union government over a European Union delegation's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, saying its members will visit the region in their private capacity which, he claimed, is a "perversion of our national policy". He demanded that the visit should be canceled.

"I am surprised that the MEA has arranged for European Union MPs, in their private capacity [Not EU's official delegation], to visit Kashmir area of J&K. This is a perversion of our national policy. I urge the government cancel this visit because it is immoral," Swamy said. A delegation of 27 parliamentarians of the European Union is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday to assess the ground situation thereafter abrogation of Article 370.

The parliamentarians seek to talk to locals in Jammu and Kashmir and ask them about their experience.

