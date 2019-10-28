International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Italy's Salvini triumphs in Umbria as govt alliance slumps

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 18:43 IST
UPDATE 3-Italy's Salvini triumphs in Umbria as govt alliance slumps
Image Credit: Twitter (@matteosalvinimi)

League leader Matteo Salvini led the opposition center-right to a crushing victory in the Italian region of Umbria, results on Monday showed, raising questions about how long the national government in Rome can survive. Parties in the ruling coalition, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and center-left Democratic Party (PD), stood together on a joint ticket for the first time in the Umbrian election but were crushed by a resurgent Salvini.

The center-right candidate for governor in the small, central region won 57.5% of the vote against just 37.6% for the 5-Star/PD contender -- the first time in half a century that the bloc backed by the center-left had lost control of Umbria. "The results we have seen in Umbria, we are seeing all over the country. This is not a government that represents the Italian people," Salvini told Radio 24.

"I don't think it can go on for much longer," he added, repeating his demand for early parliamentary elections. In a political miscalculation, Salvini walked out of a coalition with 5-Star in August, expecting his move to trigger a national ballot that polls predicted he would easily win.

Instead, 5-Star hooked up with the PD, hoping they could erode Salvini's support as he languished in opposition. But Sunday's vote showed the League, pushing an anti-migrant, tax-cutting agenda is by far Italy's most popular party. The League won 37% of the vote, while its nationalist ally Brothers of Italy took 10.4%. Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, for years the strongest party within the center-right bloc, limped home with a meager 5.5%.

The PD clinched 22.3%, slightly down on what it won in Umbria in European parliamentary elections in May, while 5-Star slumped to 7.4% -- half of what it chalked up in the EU ballot.

EMILIA ROMAGNA

5-Star blamed its poor showing on the decision to present a joint candidate with the PD -- its traditional political foe before their surprise alliance in August. "The experiment did not work," the party said in a statement. "This shows that we can only really represent a third way by looking beyond the two opposite poles."

The PD took comfort from the fact that its own vote did not collapse in Umbria, but said recent cabinet infighting over the 2020 budget had hurt the image of the ruling coalition. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who has no party affiliation but is close to 5-Star, said the Umbrian rout should have no bearing on his 2-1/2 month-old government.

"We are here to govern with courage and determination. A regional vote cannot in any way influence our actions," Conte told reporters. "If we have no courage, determination or foresight it would be better for us to go home." The center-right has won eight straight regional ballots since the last national election in March 2018, and all eyes are now fixed on the Jan. 26 vote in Emilia Romagna -- a northern region that has more than four times the population of Umbria and which is the historic heartland of Italy's left.

"We are coming," Salvini wrote on Twitter on Monday, announcing his first big campaign rally in Emilia for Nov. 14. Italian governments have collapsed in the past on the back of weak showings in regional ballots and defeat for the center-left in Emilia Romagna would be a political earthquake that would put enormous strain on the 5-Star/PD coalition.

Some newspapers have speculated that the outgoing European Central Bank President Mario Draghi might be asked to try to form a government of technocrats should the current administration fall. Salvini dismissed such a prospect as "disrespectful" for Italians. "If this government falls, the only way forward would be new elections," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa rations water to save dwindling supplies

South Africa has imposed emergency measures, including rationing, to save dwindling water supplies after an abnormally hot, dry summer coupled with below average rainfall and a spike in usage pushes the country towards a crippling shortage....

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Iraq declares Baghdad curfew as renewed protests enter fourth day

Iraq declared a curfew in Baghdad on Monday from midnight 2100 GMT until 6 a.m. 0300 GMT as renewed anti-government protests in which over 200 people have been killed entered a fourth day with students joining in.State TV cited the Baghdad ...

Nepal hopes to woo Chinese travellers as first direct flight between Kathmandu, Beijing launched

With the launch of the first direct flight from Kathmandu to Beijing, Nepal hopes to woo more Chinese travellers to the Himalayan nation, a senior Nepalese minister has said. Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China joint venture aviation company, ...

Air India's plane carries 'Ik Onkar' symbol to celebrate Guru Nanak's birth anniv

In a unique gesture to mark Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Devs 550th birth anniversary, Air India has depicted Sikh religious symbol Ik Onkar on the tail of one of its aircraft, set to operate its maiden flight to Stansted in the UK from Amrit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019