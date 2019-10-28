Mexican president to congratulate Argentina's Fernandez, Bolivia's Morales
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he planned to call Argentina's Alberto Fernandez and Bolivia's Evo Morales later in the day to congratulate them for winning recent presidential elections.
Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador was asked whether he would hold meetings with Fernandez and Morales soon. He said it was likely he would meet with the presidents of Argentina and Bolivia.
In the case of Argentina, he appeared to be referring to Fernandez as the country's incoming president. Morales is already president of Bolivia.
