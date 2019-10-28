Improve coordination with security forces, Punjab CM asks officials

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday exhorted officials to maintain constant vigil and improve coordination with the security forces. He said this in view of fresh attempts from across the border to revive terror in the country in the wake of the developments with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

At a dinner hosted by him for the Punjab IAS Officers' Association at his official residence here, the chief minister pointed out that Punjab, being a border state, was particularly vulnerable. This, he stressed, necessitated closer synchronization among various civil and security agencies to ensure the safety of people.

Asserting that his government would not allow Punjab's peace and harmony to be disturbed at any cost, Amarinder Singh said the role of IAS officers had become critical in the current scenario. He urged the officers to stay on alert and work closely with the security agencies to tackle any eventuality by becoming their eyes and ears in their respective districts. Around 100 officials attended the dinner.

In his interaction with the officers, the chief minister also called upon them to be more sensitive to the needs of all citizens, including the MLAs and soldiers. He asked them to be more responsive to the problems faced by armed personnel.

No army personnel approaching an administrative officer with any problem should go back empty-handed, he added. The CM further stressed the need for a close and mutual cooperation between the IAS officers and the MLAs in the interest of people.

As representatives of people, the MLAs had their ears to the ground and their pulse on the local needs in their respective constituencies, he added.

