Shiv Sena was part of Centre's decision on demonetisation, GST: BJP leader Sahasrabuddhe

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday hit back at the Shiv Sena for blaming Central government's decision on GST and demonetisation for the current economic situation, saying that its ally was a part of the government when these decisions were made. "There was the participation of Shiv Sena too when these decisions were taken by the government. Whatever happened was part of a collective decision in which all the allies were partners," BJP national vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe told ANI.

His remarks came after the Shiv Sena attacked the BJP over economic slowdown during the ongoing festival season, saying that moves like GST and demonetisation have deteriorated the economic situation. The attack on the BJP came through an editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece -- Saamana -- which comes at a time when a tussle is on between the two allies over the power-sharing in Maharashtra.

"There is an economic slowdown in the country today. The excitement which prevails in markets for firecrackers around Diwali is still missing," it said. The party said that due to slowdown, purchases in the markets have been 30 to 40 per cent less.

"Due to GST and demonetisation, the economic situation is deteriorating day-by-day instead of improving," it said. The Shiv Sena borrowed iconic Hindi movie -- Sholay's -- popular dialogue "Itna Sannata Kyun Hai Bhai (Why there is so much silence)" to attack its ally.

The Shiv Sena was part of the government during the NDA's first regime. It also got one ministerial berth in the second government at the Centre. (ANI)

