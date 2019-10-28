International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ministers in anti-Islamic State coalition to meet in Washington Nov. 14 - official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 23:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 23:17 IST
UPDATE 1-Ministers in anti-Islamic State coalition to meet in Washington Nov. 14 - official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Foreign ministers from the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State will meet in Washington on Nov. 14 to weigh how to bolster the fight against the jihadist group after the killing of its leader in a U.S. raid, a senior State Department official said.

About 30-40 ministers and organizations that are part of the wider coalition will convene on the initiative of France and backed by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, aiming to boost the coalition's presence in northeast Syria, the official said. "This is something President Trump has been working on both to get troops on the ground, airplanes in the air and money flowing to stabilization in that area from partners and allies who are in the coalition," said the official, who spoke to reporters on Monday on the condition of anonymity.

Trump said on Sunday that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had died "whimpering and crying" in the U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria, fulfilling his top national security goal. World leaders welcomed Baghdadi's death but said the campaign against Islamic State, a group that perpetrated atrocities in the name of a fanatical version of Islam, was not over, with so-called "lone wolves" likely to seek revenge.

The long elusive Baghdadi, who had led Islamic State since 2010, killed himself by detonating a suicide vest after fleeing into a dead-end tunnel as U.S. forces closed in, Trump said in a televised address from the White House.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-SDF: Not enough guards at Syria camp holding Islamic State families

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills elder brother; arrested

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his elder brother following an argument over domestic issues here in Maharashtra, police said. The accused, Ajay Sudhakar Goghale, allegedly stabbed to death his brother Nitin ...

Northern Ireland's DUP will not vote for early election

Northern Irelands Democratic Unionist Party, which is allied to Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives, will not back the governments call on Monday for an early election, the partys Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said.Parliament is due...

U.S. hero dog wounded in Baghdadi operation shall go unnamed for now

Answering the call to duty, a wounded hero dog was one of the few casualties from the U.S. special forces raid on the Syria compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But dont ask the dogs name, because the military wont say - a...

Top US diplomat on religious freedom in India, meets Dalai Lama

The Trump administrations point person for international religious freedom is on a visit to India and met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharmsala on Monday, according to the US State Department. Ambassador at Large for Internat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019