Manmohan Singh to lead Congress delegation to Kartarpur Sahib

Congress has formed a delegation of its leaders led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor.

Manmohan Singh to lead Congress delegation to Kartarpur Sahib
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress has formed a delegation of its leaders led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor. The delegation includes Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Jyoraditya Scindia, RPN Singh, Asha Kumari, party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Hooda, and Jitin Prasad, sources in Congress said.

The names of the leaders were sent to the Punjab government by the All India Congress Committee (AICC). On Thursday, India signed an agreement with Pakistan on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib corridor, paving the way for its inauguration next month ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Pakistan will levy USD 20 as a service charge on each Indian, who will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan. The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

The first group of pilgrims from India is expected to depart for the neighbouring country on November 9. In a related development, the Punjab government has invited about 500 people including intellectuals, leaders from other parties to attend the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, including the historic opening of the Kartarpur corridor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

