UPDATE 1-Senior House Republican Walden will not seek re-election

U.S. Representative Greg Walden, the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said on Monday he will not seek re-election in November 2020, the latest Republican to announce his retirement.

Walden, 62, who previously chaired the committee and oversaw many legislative efforts, said in a statement released by his office that he believes he would have been re-elected if he had run. Walden, who is from Oregon, has been in Congress since 1999 and is deputy chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee. The committee oversees energy, telecommunications, auto safety, health care and climate change, among other issues.

Democrats regained control of the U.S. House in 2018 and Republicans are increasingly skeptical they will be able to wrest control in the 2020 election. Democrats hold a 36-seat majority in the House. The top Republicans on the House Armed Services, Natural Resources and Agriculture committees have announced they will not seek re-election, as have other senior Republicans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)