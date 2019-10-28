UK PM Johnson's Conservatives looking at alternative election routes, dates - spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is talking to other parties and looking at alternative ways to call an early election, Johnson's political spokesman told reporters on Monday.

The spokesman also said that if an attempt to call an early election on Dec. 12 is defeated later on Monday, the government would look at what other dates may be possible.

