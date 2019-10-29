International Development News
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-What will happen in Britain's parliament on Tuesday?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 13:58 IST
EXPLAINER-What will happen in Britain's parliament on Tuesday?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday make a new attempt to get lawmakers to approve an early national election to try to break the deadlock over Brexit. On Monday he failed in his third attempt to win backing for an early election via a route that required the support of two-thirds of lawmakers in Britain's 650-seat parliament.

He will now try via legislation, which only needs the backing of a simple majority. What will the parliament debate?

The government has not yet published the legislation but Johnson said on Monday it would be "a short Bill for an election on 12 December". Can lawmakers propose changes?

Yes. Opposition parties favor holding any election a few days earlier, on Dec. 9, in part due to concern about university students missing out on voting if they have gone home for their Christmas holidays. They are likely to try and change the date of the election proposed in the legislation.

The Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party have indicated they would, for now, drop their desire to lower the voting age to 16 in order to get the legislation through. "It is the priority to make sure that we legislate that in future our young people and our EU nationals are given due respect, but the priority we face in the short term is to make sure that we come together to stop this damaging Brexit that the Prime Minister wants to put through," the SNP's Ian Blackford said on Monday.

What will happen in parliament? If there are no urgent questions or government statements, lawmakers will begin debate on the election in the early afternoon. The debate will start with a 'business of the house motion' setting out the timetable for consideration of the bill. If this is approved, parliament will move on to the bill itself.

The government has proposed it should pass through all its stages in the lower chamber on Tuesday and completed no longer than six hours after the debate begins. The first key vote indicating the level of support for the legislation will be the second reading, due to take place four hours after the debate begins. Will opposition parties support it?

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, said on Monday he would "consider carefully" legislation which locked in an election date. "When no-deal (Brexit) is off the table when the date for an election can be fixed in law, and when we can ensure that students are not being disfranchised, we will back an election so that this country can get the government it needs," he said on Monday.

The Liberal Democrats and SNP have previously made their support conditional on three things: 1. No-deal Brexit is ruled out.

2. The government agrees not to pursue the ratification of its EU divorce deal before an election. 3. The date of the election must be stipulated in the bill.

These conditions appear to have been met - the government on Monday confirmed it would not seek to ratify its Brexit deal before any election, the EU agreed a Brexit delay to Jan. 31 next year, and Johnson said the law would include a Dec. 12 election date. This was not the opposition party's preferred date, however, so they could oppose it on those grounds.

Also Read: Boris Johnson hails great new Brexit deal, Northern Ireland party holds off on sign-off

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India complains to world aviation body after Pakistan's rebuff to Modi

The United Nations aviation agency has asked Pakistan for more information about an overflight request from India, it said on Tuesday, after Islamabad denied permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cross its airspace on an overseas to...

Australian sentenced to 36 years for murder, rape of Israeli

An Australian judge has sentenced a man to 36 years in prison for the murder and rape of an Israeli student in the city of Melbourne. Victoria state Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth on Tuesday ordered Codey Herrmann to serve at ...

Nawaz Sharif fighting for life: doctor

Nawaz Sharif is fighting for life after a drastic drop in his blood platelet count, a media report quoted his personal doctor as saying on Tuesday, days after Pakistans former prime minster was rushed from prison to a hospital. Sharif, 69, ...

'Hindutva' won't be safe unless population control laws are made: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Surendra Singh, known for making controversial remarks, has said that Hindutva will not be safe in India unless population control laws are enacted. If no population control law is enacted in India, Hindutva will not be safe in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019