International Development News
Development News Edition

President Kovind hope innovative solutions will emerge from CSR activities

The NCSRA has been instituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to recognize outstanding contributions in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). 

President Kovind hope innovative solutions will emerge from CSR activities
Speaking on the occasion, the president was happy to note that those sections of society that need the helping hand most are among the main beneficiaries of the CSR activities. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, presented the National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards (NCSRA) in New Delhi today (October 29, 2019). The NCSRA has been instituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to recognize outstanding contributions in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Speaking on the occasion, the president was happy to note that those sections of society that need the helping hand most are among the main beneficiaries of the CSR activities. He said that the corporations have, thus, made a worthy contribution towards the national goals. They are helping the nation progress towards the cherished goal of building a more equitable society. They have focused on sustainable projects creating a long-term impact.

The President said that broadly, CSR initiatives have been aligned with the national priorities such as public health, education, livelihoods, water conservation, sanitation, and natural resource management. He expressed hope that innovative solutions to persisting development challenges will emerge from the CSR activities.

The President said that the government is sensitive about the need to calibrate the CSR regime to make it more effective. In September, the scope of the CSR activities was widened to include more categories of research incubators. This thrust on research and development will immensely help innovators. He said that it is equally important to internalize social welfare in the corporate culture. He urged upon corporate to motivate their employees and sensitize them to this higher calling in service of the marginalized sections of society. He said that this single step will generate enough goodwill for wealth creators among ordinary people.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India complains to world aviation body after Pakistan's rebuff to Modi

The United Nations aviation agency has asked Pakistan for more information about an overflight request from India, it said on Tuesday, after Islamabad denied permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cross its airspace on an overseas to...

Australian sentenced to 36 years for murder, rape of Israeli

An Australian judge has sentenced a man to 36 years in prison for the murder and rape of an Israeli student in the city of Melbourne. Victoria state Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth on Tuesday ordered Codey Herrmann to serve at ...

Nawaz Sharif fighting for life: doctor

Nawaz Sharif is fighting for life after a drastic drop in his blood platelet count, a media report quoted his personal doctor as saying on Tuesday, days after Pakistans former prime minster was rushed from prison to a hospital. Sharif, 69, ...

'Hindutva' won't be safe unless population control laws are made: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Surendra Singh, known for making controversial remarks, has said that Hindutva will not be safe in India unless population control laws are enacted. If no population control law is enacted in India, Hindutva will not be safe in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019