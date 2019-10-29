International Development News
House adjourned after Opposition disrupts proceedings

  Updated: 29-10-2019 14:06 IST
The second day of the 16th Assembly session on Monday ended soon after question hour as the Opposition disrupted proceedings when the Speaker refused to allow notice for an adjournment motion, demanding a SIT probe into the killing of an IUML worker at Malappuram. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan adjourned the proceedings after opposition members stormed into the well of the house, carrying banners and raising slogans even after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accepted their demand to constitute a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

Isahak, 38, was hacked to death at Tanur on October 24 by some people allegedly having links to the ruling CPI(M). Abdul Muiys (24), Mashood V P (24) and Thwahamon (22) have been arrested in connection with the killing.

Police have claimed that Thwahamon and Muiys are brothers of a CPI(M) local leader K P Shamsu, who was attacked by Indian Union Muslim League workers in March 2018. IUML leader and deputy Opposition Leader in the Assembly, M K Muneer moved the notice for adjournment and sought a 'strong probe' by a Special Investigation Team.

"The elected member of the area has not visited the house of the victim yet. The Collector has not called for any peace meet. We need a strong investigation by SIT into the matter," Muneer said. Tanur MLA V Abdurahiman alleged that the issue was a personal feud between the factions among the IUML to capture the Mosque committees of the area.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the incident as unfortunate and said the government would never tolerate such kind of violence. "We will never tolerate such kind of violence. All political parties must come together to end this kind of violence.

We are treating this matter with utmost seriousness and all those involved will be brought to justice. Strong action will be taken," the chief Minister said. He said the government would ascertain if the Collector had taken any steps for peace talks and initiate necessary action if he had not done so.

"We need peace to prevail the area. A Special investigation team will be appointed, as sought by Muneer," Vijayan said. Not satisfied with his reply, the opposition members raised slogans and rushed to the well of the house.

The Speaker then hurried through the listed matters and adjourned the proceedings for the day..

